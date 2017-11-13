Jingle all the way through Chorley

The festive season has certainly started in Chorley, with the arrival of more than 200 santas.

Starting from Applejax in the town centre, they made their merry way to Rivington Pike, before returning back to Chorley, encompassing 15 miles.

More than 200 Santa's took part in a walk from Chorley town centre to Rivington Pike and back to raise money for Derian House. Comedy Legend Tommy Cannon popped by to wave the Santa's off and also joined in with the warm-up. Chorley Silver Band were also on hand to play the walkers off who were led by a Scottish Piper. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday November 11, 2017.

They were joined by comedian Tommy Cannon, local radio DJ Rob Charles, Mr and Mrs Christmas and Dame Sarah the Cook from Chorley Little Theatre panto Dick Whittington, as well as mascots Derian Danni from Derian House and Chorley FC’s Victor Magpie. Chorley Silver Band also played festive music as the Santas set off. The challenge - Jingle all the Way - raised £12,000 for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Organiser Neil Hailwood said: “Over the last four years, we have managed to raise over £38,000 which is incredible and I am pleased we pushed that figure to £50,000.”

More than 200 Santa's took part in a walk from Chorley town centre to Rivington Pike and back to raise money for Derian House. Comedy Legend Tommy Cannon popped by to wave the Santa's off and also joined in with the warm-up. Chorley Silver Band were also on hand to play the walkers off who were led by a Scottish Piper. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday November 11, 2017.

More than 200 Santa's took part in a walk from Chorley town centre to Rivington Pike and back to raise money for Derian House. Comedy Legend Tommy Cannon popped by to wave the Santa's off and also joined in with the warm-up. Chorley Silver Band were also on hand to play the walkers off who were led by a Scottish Piper. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday November 11, 2017.

More than 200 Santa's took part in a walk from Chorley town centre to Rivington Pike and back to raise money for Derian House. Comedy Legend Tommy Cannon popped by to wave the Santa's off and also joined in with the warm-up. Chorley Silver Band were also on hand to play the walkers off who were led by a Scottish Piper. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday November 11, 2017.

More than 200 Santa's took part in a walk from Chorley town centre to Rivington Pike and back to raise money for Derian House. Comedy Legend Tommy Cannon popped by to wave the Santa's off and also joined in with the warm-up. Chorley Silver Band were also on hand to play the walkers off who were led by a Scottish Piper. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday November 11, 2017.

More than 200 Santa's took part in a walk from Chorley town centre to Rivington Pike and back to raise money for Derian House. Comedy Legend Tommy Cannon popped by to wave the Santa's off and also joined in with the warm-up. Chorley Silver Band were also on hand to play the walkers off who were led by a Scottish Piper. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday November 11, 2017.

More than 200 Santa's took part in a walk from Chorley town centre to Rivington Pike and back to raise money for Derian House. Comedy Legend Tommy Cannon popped by to wave the Santa's off and also joined in with the warm-up. Chorley Silver Band were also on hand to play the walkers off who were led by a Scottish Piper. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday November 11, 2017.