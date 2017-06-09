Dancing with the stars

Performing at the Uefa Champions League final with the Black Eyed Peas was the latest highlight in a blossoming career for Phoebe Zajac.

The 22-year-old dancer from Preston city centre had already graced stages at Glastonbury, The Brit Awards and The Voice UK before last Saturday’s final.

Phoebe took a break from touring around Europe to link up with Michael Jackson’s former choreographer as she performed alongside Will.i.am’s American Group.

And as she prepares for another busy summer performing across the globe, Phoebe says it was an experience that will stay with her forever.

”It was absolutely amazing,” Phoebe said. “I found out a while ago I’d be doing it and we travelled to Cardiff a week before the final ready for seven days of rehearsals.

“The Black Eyed Peas were lovely and then on the night we performed the five minute set with them which was brilliant.

“We held the Uefa flags and then had to leave. There wasn’t much chance to do anything else or watch the game but the experience was fantastic.”

Phoebe went to All Hallows High School in Penwortham as well as being a member of Carol May’s Dance Academy in Preston.

She travelled all over the north west trying to find opportunities before moving to Manchester University to study commercial dance at 18-years-old.

Phoebe danced for eight hours a day almost seven days a week and finished after two years with a dream of moving to London and making a name for herself.

Phoebe’s former dance teacher Carol May said: “She was with me from a young girl to a teenager. She always worked really hard at ballet but her forte was always street and jazz.

“She’s done excellent for herself but that doesn’t surprise me. She has the talent but also the dedication and the willingness to put herself out there - which not everyone has.”

Not long after moving in with her auntie in London she was scouted for a job in Italy and her career officially took off.

“That job got me in with all the right people,” said Phoebe, who now lives in Croydon. “Then it all started from there.

“I’ve been really lucky to do some amazing jobs which have taken me to lots of different places.

“Hopefully I can continue working hard and my next projects are a commercial with Microsoft and hopefully V Festival with one of the artists there.”