Children revealed playing chicken on busy road

Police have released shocking images of young children lying down on a busy road and playing chicken.

The pictures show three children who seem to be under the age of 10 doing dares on a road in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

In one image, two of them are shown lying in the middle of the road while another shows a youngster running on to the road as a car drives past.

The pictures were taken by local councillor Dianne Snowdon in Oxclose Road, Columbia.

Police want to identify the children so they can warn their parents.

Inspector Vicky Quinn said: "These images are shocking and truly unbelievable.

"The children, who appear to be very young, are risking their own safety and the safety of motorists and other road users by this reckless behaviour."