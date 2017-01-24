Avian flu confirmed at a farm in Preston

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed H5N8 avian flu at a premises in Preston.

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed H5N8 avian flu in a flock of farmed breeding pheasants at a premises in Preston, Lancashire. A 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

The flock is estimated to contain approximately 10,000 birds. A number have died and the remaining live birds at the premises are being humanely culled. A full investigation is under way to determine the source of the infection. Public Health England advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency is clear that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

The H5N8 strain of the disease has been confirmed at a commercial game farm in Lancashire, at two separate poultry farms in Lincolnshire and in backyard flocks in North Yorkshire and Carmarthenshire.

Avian influenza (bird flu) is a disease of birds. The H5N8 strain of the disease has been found in wild and farmed birds in the UK. A number of measures are in place to reduce the risk of the disease spreading.