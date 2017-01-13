A new era starts today for your local newspaper.

From this weekend, the Lancashire Evening Post will be the Lancashire Post - a new name for a newspaper which will incorporate favourite features as well as a host of new ones.

We are hugely proud of Lancashire and its people, so we have put the red rose firmly on the front of the new-look paper - and we have dropped the word 'evening' to reflect the fact that we are available earlier in the day.

Brand new feel

Today, you will find a new-look Sports section, a Retro supplement featuring 'living memory' nostalgia - you may even feature in that yourself - plus lots of ideas about how to plan your leisure time with family and friends.

Buy today's paper and you'll find inside four coupons giving you 40p off the price for the following four weekends.

But it doesn't stop there. We will be making changes to the Post throughout the week too, after listening to you, our readers, telling us about the content you want to see in a modern, 21st century newspaper.

On Monday, there is our great Sports round-up from the weekend as well as Your Life, a supplement all about health and lifestyle, put together by our award-winning writer Aasma Day.

On Tuesday, we turn our focus to the business community, with eight pages of news and information from around Lancashire. Plus there is the People supplement which is all about you - your celebrations, new babies, your groups and societies and nights out.

On Wednesday, take a look inside our other Retro section, which looks back in time to show you the Lancashire of old and celebrates Lancastrians through the ages.

If you are looking for something to do at weekend, why not grab our new Guide supplement on Thursdays. It features 12 pages of great ideas for things to do, from the latest films and gigs to theatre trips and exhibitions. Plus, for the petrolheads, there is our guide to the latest car reviews and car sales across the county.

On Friday, Property and Sport take precedence. We have Lancashire's best-read property guide, with homes for sale as well as looking through the keyholes at some of the county's most desirable properties.

PNE preview eight pages about Preston North End's weekend game, giving you all the information you need about team fitness, player profiles and the opposition.

And if you are still looking for something to do at the weekend, we've got more ideas in the mini-Guide.