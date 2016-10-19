Nursery staff cook up a storm for children with disabilities

Staff at a garden nursery had their own “bake-off” to raise funds for a charity which supports children with disabilities and life limiting illnesses.

Workers from Arden Lea Nurseries, in Hesketh Bank, created a range of treats, from chocolate and strawberry laughing gear cake and lemon fancies to cheese de lites and Thai fish cakes with coconut and coriander, asking for a £5 donation to sample the goods.

Their culinary skills earned Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, £200.

The money will be used to provide better catering facilities for the youngsters.

The winner was Irene Iddon, from Hesketh Bank, with her custard slice with a twist – a layer of lemon.

Linda Janite, from Southport, was second with Sweet Dreams, a cake made with yoghurt and cottage cheese. In third place came Helen Cooney, also from Southport, with a black forest gateau.

Stuart Taylor, a director at Arden Lea Nurseries, said: “Arden Lea Nurseries is a family business with a strong Christian heritage. As much as we can, we are keen support local initiatives that are reaching out to people who need help.

“My son took part in the Rainbow Ramble and this brought the work of Rainbow House to our attention.

“We are very impressed with the work that takes place and would like to help.

“Helping to fund the new produce for the new catering in the nursery and a charity bake-off seemed to be a good place to start, and hopefully just the beginning.”

Carole Cochrane, CEO at Rainbow House, said: “We really appreciate the support of Stuart Taylor and the staff at Arden Lea Nurseries. The bake-off was a great idea and the results looked delicious in the photos.

“Congratulations to the winning trio and a big thank you to all who took part.”