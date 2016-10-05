Nothing says thank you like sacrificing your hair

John Gledhill was so grateful to Macmillan Cancer Support for looking after his wife, he shaved his head to raise extra funds.

John Gledhill having his head shaved for Macmillan

The 65-year-old, of Ribbleton, organised a charity night at New Meadow Street Club, Preston, where his hair was sheared off, raising £1,270.

John, a chief steward at Preston North End FC, said: “Macmillan did a fantastic job when my wife, Sheila, 67, had ovarian cancer. She has been clear for the last four years.

“My sister-in-law, Julie Hinchey, also has breast cancer.

“So I thought I would do something to help the charity. Macmillan helped us when we needed them, so I thought I would Brave the Shave.

“The venue was very well attended, we had a bingo section, sold four football cards, had a raffle and an auction on the night,

“We raised over £380, which took my sponsorship money to over £1,270.”