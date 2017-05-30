North West Blood Bikes get ready for skydive

A team of volunteers are swapping their motorbikes for parachutes as they take on a charity skydive.

Members of North West Blood Bikes Lancs and Lakes will jump from a plane at Black Knights Parachute September, in Cockerham, to help boost its funds.

Jason Lee Alston, 44, central area deputy manager and events and talks co-ordinator, said: “I’m organising a charity sky dive to raise much needed funds for North West Blood Bikes Lancs and Lakes so we can continue to provide a free service to the NHS, delivering blood, medical equipment and breast milk.

“We have 12 bikes in the charity and 10 bikes owned by some of the volunteers and I’d like to help to get another one.

“I’m hoping to raise as much money as I possibly can to go towards a new motorbike and I’m sure a lot of people would want to see me jump out of a plane.

“I’ve been with the charity for 18 months and I am very passionate about it.

“I love motorbikes, so with the charity I can help people in my spare time and ride my bike at the same time, so it’s a win win.

“In my day job I’m a civilian for Lancashire Police, in the vehicle maintenance unit at Police HQ in Hutton.

“I have a Facebook page called Volunteer Bikers, with more than 1,400 members nearly from all over the UK and Ireland.

“I had a patch of my logo embroidered and have been selling them to raise money for my charity as well and made £500 which I donated earlier in the year, it’s a fantastic family atmosphere by dedicated volunteers.”

Jason, of Preston, will be joined by Lee Pow, also of Preston, Wayne White, Kelly Lianne, from Burnley and Tony Edmondson, of Blackburn.

To support the Blood Bikers as they take the leap in September visit http://www.gofundme.com/3ty1bq0

