Keepers looking after the male meerkats at Williamson Park have announced there are no plans to name the furry friends as they all look alike.

There will be no competition to name the meerkats, who belong to the mongoose family. The animals have an enclosure at the park which is open to the public from 10am and admission is included in cost of the Butterfly House.