No failed cladding tests across Lancashire

Safety checks of the cladding on Lancashire’s high rise buildings are almost complete with no failed tests recorded, the fire service has said.

Officers have been carrying out inspections in the wake of last month’s Grenfell Tower disaster with a government inquiry launched into the causes of the fatal blaze.

Only a “handful” of checks are still to take place on the county’s 66 tower blocks.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cladding we have seen in Lancashire has been there purely for aesthetic reasons and has not been packed with insulation behind.

“Some of the older premises which have been insulated externally have a render or finish that doesn’t pose the fire risk seen with the ‘chimney effect’ that has seen much coverage in the aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy.

“There have been no failed tests reported on cladding.”

Experts had speculated the design of the 24-storey building in London caused a “chimney effect” which funnelled flames upwards.

The death toll is believed to be in excess of 80 people although police have said it may be the end of the year before a definitive figure is known

Sir Martin Moore-Bick, a retired Court of Appeal judge, has been appointed to lead the inquiry with the result likely to trigger safety reforms .

The fire service spokesman added: “Ultimately, we will of course be looking intently at the outcome.”