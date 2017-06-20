No contact regarding tower fire survivors, Preston Council says

Council officers in Preston have said they have had no contact from colleagues in London regarding rehousing those left homeless by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Reports on social media suggested survivors had been offered accommodation in the North West and Preston, specifically.

Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy, on Tuesday tweeted: "Hearing that Grenfell Tower survivors not wanting to be rehoused elsewhere eg in Preston (over 200 miles away) are being threatened with being declared 'intentionally homeless', which in reality means the council won't help them get rehoused. Absolutely despicable."

A spokesperson for Preston City Council said its housing advice team had not been contacted by Kensington and Chelsea Council counterparts.

The council no longer runs any housing schemes directly but does work alongside private providers to help residents find a home.

The Lancashire Post has contacted several private providers who have also not had any contact regarding those displaced as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Council leader Coun Peter Rankin said: "We are deeply sympathetic to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster and if asked to help we will do all we can."

The fire at the high rise block in London shocked the nation last week.

Forty fire engines and more than 200 firefighters went to tackle the blaze.

A total of 79 people are either dead or missing presumed dead, police said.

The local authority has said survivors will be rehoused nearby where possible. But rumours are circulating that families are being offered accommodation further afield.