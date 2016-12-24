New warning after tumble dryer blaze

Firefighters have again issued a warning about tumble dryers after an incident in which an appliance went up in flames.
Occupants of a house in Linderbreck Lane, Poulton le Fylde, were disturbed by loud banging noises at the rear of their property last night at around 7.15.
They went out to investigate and found large volumes of acrid smoke pouring from their detached garage and the dryer well alight. This had been switched on around 30 minutes before the loud banging noises were heard.
The occupant immediately closed the garage door and phoned 999.
Firefighters from Blackpool used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to bring the blaze under control.
Damage was severe by fire to the tumble dryer, severe by heat to two square metres of the garage and contents and severe by smoke to the remainder of the garage.
But the main casualty was the family Christmas turkey that was thawing next to the dryer.
Watch manager Warren Topp reminded residents of the following advice:
Don’t overload your dryer
Clean filters after every use
Vacuum heater areas or vent pipe connections every 6 months
Never leave your dryer on when you’re in bed
Ensure your dryer is cleaned and serviced as per manufacturers recommendations