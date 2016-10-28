New trustee wanted for Derian House

Caring volunteers are wanted to take on a role as a trustee to help a children’s hospice continue its outstanding work.

As part of Trustees Week (November 7 to 13), Derian House is looking for an individual with excellent accountancy skills, as long-standing member Neil Calvert, managing director of Rushtons Chartered Accountants, is to step down from his charity role next summer.

Members of the board undertake the role on a voluntary basis, meeting several times a year and participating in ‘away days’ for strategic planning.

Full training is given, and they are expected to maintain a reasonable level of contact with the hospice so they understand its work and are confident to act as advocates.

Neil, who been a trustee at Chorley-based Derian House for 11 years, said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to put my skills to good use for Derian House and I have enjoyed helping to make a difference with a great team of fellow trustees.”

He was introduced to the work of Derian House after completing the Three Peaks as a fund-raising project to mark his 40th birthday.

He added: “I saw that Derian House was a place where children were allowed to be children and simply have a good time which, as a parent, is lovely to see.”

As well as someone to step into Neil’s shoes, individuals with marketing; paediatric nursing; retail or IT skills are also required to join the board of trustees.

Les Paul, chairman of the trustees, said: “Our trustees are responsible for ensuring Derian House is well run and delivers the highest possible level of care to children and their families.

“They play an important role in hospice life and their expertise is greatly appreciated, from ensuring we have adequate funding which is spent wisely; making the most of income generation opportunities open to us or developing our IT systems effectively.

“The blend of skills and external perspectives that our trustees bring to Derian House is invaluable and we’re looking for some exceptional people to complete our team.

“If you enjoy a challenge and believe you have the skills, knowledge and experience that could benefit Derian House and the time to commit, we want to hear from you,”

To find out more about the role or request an application pack call 01254 233 300 or email hr@derianhouse.co.uk.