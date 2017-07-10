New trains being built in Spain

Workers in a Spanish factory have started to build the fleet of new trains which will revolutionise rail travel across Lancashire.

In April 2016 Northern, which operates services between Blackpool, Preston and Manchester, announced it was investing £580million in 98 electric and diesel trains.

It was great to get out to Spain to take a look at the first unit in production

The design of the new trains has been finalised and construction of the 281 carriages is now underway.

Earlier this year, Ben Ackroyd joined Northern as Engineering Director and Ian Hyde was appointed Head of New Trains.

Northern’s new recruits recently visited train manufacturer CAF’s sites in Irun and Zaragoza, Spain with representatives from train owner Eversholt Rail to inspect the first carriages coming off the production line.

“It was great to get out to Spain to take a look at the first unit in production. The engineering team at Northern has been working hard for the last year or so to finalised the designs and get all the paperwork signed off.

“Since I joined in March it’s been really rewarding to see the final designs come together, but it all really came to life for me when we stood inside one of the first bodyshells in Spain,” said Ben.

With 43 electric and 55 diesel trains to build, test and launch into service by December 2019 the task ahead of Northern is significant. The design of the units is substantially different to the specification Northern’s customers have experienced historically, with free Wifi, power sockets and digital information screens.

Ian said: “This is a once in a generation chance to significantly improve the quality of rail services in the North.

“We’re enhancing the overall on-board experience. The introduction of these units will contribute to increasing our fleet and our overall capacity, bringing more flexibility and allowing us to offer more and faster services.”

Currently a series of empty body shells are in various states of finish, the first new train will be completed in the autumn and will then go for testing in Vellim in the Czech Republic next year. It is anticipated that the first new train will make its way to the UK in spring of 2018.

Ben said: “These are exciting times to be working for Northern and I am proud to be overseeing such a massive programme of change.”

The first new trains will enter service in December 2018 and all 98 will be carrying Northern’s customers around the network by 2020.

Jose Maria Muguruza, CAF’s UK Project Manager, said: “We have been working hard and very closely with Arriva Northern and Eversholt to ensure CAF delivers a design of train that satisfies their requirements and expectations.

“The aim is to have reliable trains with a high performance and an aesthetic design to provide the best possible service to the passengers. There are a lot of activities still to carry out during the coming months including manufacturing, testing and approvals activities, so we must continue working hard and collaboratively to ensure we meet our common goals.”

The new trains form just part of Northern’s modernisation plans, which also include more services, faster connections, better stations and improved customer service.