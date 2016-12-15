New surgery contract for Buckshaw GP

A GP clinic in Buckshaw Village which was under threat of losing its contract has been awarded another 10 to 15 years.

Owner of Buckshaw Village Surgery in Unity Place Dr Nimal Muttu had to bid for the contract to continue running the surgery along with other competitors, despite having built it up from the ground.

“It’s nice to be awarded on your merit and it’s probably given us confidence,” he said.

Dr Muttu took on the clinic in 2009 when it was built for the growing community in Buckshaw Village.

At the time he had hardly any patients, but now the surgery serves 9,600 patients with 120 new patients joining each month.

Business director Brian Hann said: “It’s fantastic news. It was a stressful and uncertain time but it’s a big relief to have won the bid we are now able to draw a line under it and plan for the future.”

The new contract saw funding cut by 22 per cent meaning a rethink of the business model was necessary.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle said: “The NHS is facing unprecedented challenges at the moment so it’s great to have a success story here in Chorley.

“Dr Muttu and his team were an instant success from the very moment they moved onto Buckshaw.

“So its brilliant that they’ll remain at the heart of the community in their purpose built complex, with a new contract of ten years.

“I’ve been proud to play a part in securing this contract as I know it will give patients the peace of mind that they need; whilst allowing the surgery team, who want to concentrate on treating patients in Buckshaw.”