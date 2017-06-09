New parent beds for children's ward at Royal Preston Hospital

Parents watching over their sick children at Royal Preston Hospital can have a more comfortable night, thanks to the donation of six Readybed Sleeper Chairs.

Children’s charity MedEquip4Kids raised the money for the much-needed chair beds with generous support from The Morrison’s Foundation, Sir Jules Thorn Trust, Vinci Construction, The Duchy Of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, and Springfields Employees Medical Research and Charity Trust Fund.

The hospital’s children’s ward originally had 30 beds but as it takes in more than 35 patients, there was a shortage of available parent beds so members asked MedEquip4kids to supply some Readybed Sleeper Chairs.

Claire Beattie, ward manager, said: “The impact for us on Ward 8 is a positive one and they are essential pieces of equipment that really enhance the children’s experience in hospital. Parents stay with their children 24 hours a day, which is beneficial as it reduces stress and leads to quicker recovery. So it is important we have this facility to enable them to sleep by the child’s bedside. We would struggle without them. Thank you MedEquip4Kids”.

Ben Singleton from Morrisons said: “It’s a privilege to be able to come along and see the difference that Morrisons and MedEquip4Kids have made to the children and parents at Preston Royal Hospital.”

Sarah Suthers, community fund-raiser at MedEquip4Kids, said: “We’d like to say a very special thank you to The Morrison’s Foundation, Sir Jules Thorn Trust, Vinci Construction, The Duchy Of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, and Springfields Employees Medical Research and Charity Trust Fund for their amazing support. “Children and babies deserve the best healthcare and it’s crucial that all the right equipment and support are on hand to give them the best possible chance of a healthy future.”

This donation is the latest in a long list of charitable support that MedEquip4Kids has made to Royal Preston Hospital.

To support MedEquip4kids and the great work they do visit http://www.medequip4kids.org.uk or call 0161 798 1600.

