New Morecambe and Wise statue unveiled

A sculpture of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise has been unveiled in Blackpool.

The bronze statue of the beloved comedy pair was revealed by Eric and Ernie's families at the seaside resort's Winter Gardens theatre.

The unveiling of the Morecambe and Wise sculpture in Blackpool.

The 8ft tall monument was created by Graham Ibbeson who also sculpted the Eric statue on Morecambe seafront.

Eric, who was born in Morecambe and took his stage name from his birthplace, and Ernie performed in Blackpool more than 1,000 times in their career and the statue celebrates the 75th anniversary of Britain’s best loved comedy double act first appearing on stage together in 1941.

Eric’s widow Joan, who was joined at Friday’s unveiling ceremony by eldest son Gary, daughter Gail and a representative for Ernie’s widow Doreen, said: “The statue is simply wonderful.

"Graham has really captured Eric and Ernie to perfection.

Sculptor Graham Ibbeson with Michael Williams, managing director of Blackpool Winter Gardens.

“For it to be unveiled here in Blackpool, where I personally have so many happy memories of Eric and Ernie and our families together down the years, is very fitting. This has been a really special day I will remember forever.”

Gary Morecambe said: “Blackpool was Eric and Ernie’s spiritual home, their careers really took off here, and to see them together again in this wonderful tribute is fantastic.

“Graham is a brilliant artist and the likeness to my father and Ernie is stunning. I am sure fans of Eric and Ernie, indeed everyone who sees it, will get a big thrill out of it.

“I think my father would have been gobsmacked by the whole idea of a statue. The fact it is here in Blackpool would have been a huge thing for both Eric and Ernie as it is a town they had so much success in and affection for.”

Sculptor Graham Ibbeson said: “It has been an absolute honour and a privilege for me to bring Morecambe and Wise – two of my all-time heroes – together again with this new statue which I am incredibly proud of.

“Eric and Ernie were able to bring the nation together through their genius and laughter and this statue celebrates them as they should be, a double act which Britain and the world took to their hearts.”

Michael Williams, Winter Gardens Managing Director, said: “This is a very special day for both the millions of fans of Morecambe and Wise and Blackpool.

“Eric and Ernie performed in Blackpool more than 1,000 times during their career and it is especially fitting that this stunning new statue has been unveiled here, which is regarded by their family and friends as the boys ‘spiritual home’.

“We are sure this wonderful tribute will become a must-see for comedy fans the world over.”

The statue, which has been funded through donations of £75,000, will be on permanent display in the spectacular domed entrance to the Winter Gardens.

During their years in Blackpool the pair entertained hundreds of thousands of people, playing at seven theatres, six summer seasons and enjoying a starring role in the 1955 Royal Variety Performance at the Winter Gardens.

The sculpture ended up in Blackpool after a similar venture was originally being planned in Morecambe.

But plans for an 8ft tall bronze 'wall relief' of Eric and Ernie, to be sited in a Hall of Fame style garden on Morecambe seafront, fell through in 2015.

