New minibus for Stocks Hall Nursing Home in Mawdesley

People living at Stocks Hall Mawdesley Care Home and Independent Living Apartments have been planning some exciting activities with the arrival of a new minibus.

The home, which is operated by Stocks Hall Nursing and Care Group, has taken delivery of a new minibus which will enable the people living there to grow on their already expansive in-house social calendar. Events and activities can now include trips out to venues such as garden centres, shopping centres and cultural or historic sites, plus much more.

Mike O’Brien, driver, said: “We are really looking forward to organising some wonderful outings for people living at the Home. Already we have been out to see the Blackpool Illuminations with a fish and chip supper, our residents loved every minute of it and felt very comfortable in the bus.”

Faye Wilkinson, manager, said: “The new minibus is a wonderful addition to the range of services we offer here at Stocks Hall Mawdesley. It is just another way the Stocks Hall Nursing and Care Group are investing in ensuring people living at the Home enjoy increased independence. It will bring lots of pleasure, enjoyment and memories to us all.”