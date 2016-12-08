New McDonald’s restaurant in Lancaster opens creating 80 new jobs

A new McDonald’s restaurant in Caton Road will open its doors for business next week, bringing 80 new jobs to the area.

Following a significant investment, the restaurant will open on Friday December 16 and includes a drive-thru as well as a new table service option.

The new restaurant is one of three in the area offering a digital service, focusing on providing customers with more choice as to how they order and pay.

With table service, customers will be able to order from the new digital kiosks and will now have the option of having their food delivered direct to their table. The restaurant will still offer the option of ordering at the till.

McDonald’s business manager Adam Curnow, who will be managing the new restaurant, said: “We’re really pleased to be opening a new restaurant in Lancaster.

“With outstanding training programmes and career opportunities on offer to all McDonald’s employees, we hope the roles will appeal to a broad spectrum of people across Lancaster.”

“Technology has a huge role to play in all walks of life, including our customers’ eating out experience, so the new technology we’re introducing recognises the way people live their lives today.

“The addition of table service enables our customers to order at the self-order kiosk, sit down in a designated zone and have their meals delivered direct to their tables.”

As McDonald’s constantly strives to bring more innovation to customers in the UK; the future could see even more exciting features introduced if current trials prove successful.

This includes the option to customise the classic burgers that customers know and love; and ordering and paying by smartphone.

Customers in some restaurants will also be able to enjoy interactive table-tops games whilst they share a meal and even charge their smartphones using wireless charging devices.