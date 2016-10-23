New group to help tackle flood woes

Residents whose homes have been flooded or threatened with rising flood water from the River Wyre are being urged to support a new action group.

Garstang Flood Action Group is to be launched on Monday, October 31, in the wake of floods which hit low lying parts of the town in August and December.

Between 15 and 20 properties, including Garstang’s sports and social club headquarters, were affected by the floods.

Concerned residents believe now is the time for action to reduce the risk of flooding as well as prepare action plans and deal with practical issues such as flood alert warnings and the availability of sandbags when the river gets dangerously high.

Launching the group are town councillors Joe Gilmour and Ray Hesketh.

A venue and time has yet to be confirmed for the launch meeting.