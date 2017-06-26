New entrance part of Preston station revamp

An eye-catching new entrance at Preston station is open to the public this week.

The unit forms part of a £2m refurbishment of the station by Virgin Trains which includes free high-speed wifi access, additional parking spaces and a bicycle hub.

The modern design of the Butler Street entrance forms a juxtaposition of styles next to the traditional station building.

Virgin said the revamp is due to record numbers using the transport exchange with more than 1.2m passengers having travelled between London and Preston during the last two years.

Michael Stewart, general manager for the West Coast and Anglo-Scottish services, said: “As we celebrate our 20th year (of operating the West Coast mainline) we continue to put our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“Our investment at Preston station is a great example of this. Each phase of investment has been designed to enhance the experience for customers using the station and accommodate the growth we’re seeing in passenger numbers.

“We’re proud that the £2m has now been completed, and we’d like to thank Network Rail, Lancashire County Council and Preston City Council for their support.

“We hope customers using the station will benefit from these changes for many years to come.”

The Butler Street entrance features a retail unit, customer information, arrival and departure screens and additional ticket machines.

