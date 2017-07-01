New deacons and priests welcomed to church

Ordination services for 18 new deacons and priests in the Diocese of Blackburn, which covers much of Lancashire, are taking place at Blackburn Cathedral during Saturday.

Among those being ordained deacon by Bishop of Blackburn Julian Henderson are Christopher Anderton from Preston, who studied at Oak Hill Theological College, London and will serve in Blackburn; Shahriar Ashrafkhorasani, who hails from and studied in Oxford and is to serve at St Cuthbert, Fulwood; Samuel Cheesman from Lancaster, who studied in Liverpool and will serve at All Saints, Anchorsholme; Claire Cooke from Clitheroe, who studied in Liverpool and is to serve at St Thomas, Lancaster; Aiden Edwards from Norwich, to serve at St Annes Parish Church; Paul McNally from Chorley, who studied in Oxford and is to serve at Accrington; Judith Smith from Carnforth and will serve at Hornby with Claughton and Whittingham with Arkholme and Gressingham and Thomas Woolford from Padiham, to serve at All Hallows, Bispham,

Those being ordained priests by Bishop of Lancaster Rt Rev Geoffrey Pearson were: Rebecca Aechtner from Vancouver to serve at Lancaster Priory; Hannah Boyd from Middlesbrough to serve at St Mark’s, Layton and St Luke’s, Staining; Gary Bullock from Brinscall to serve at St Barnabas, Heapey and St Paul’s, Withnell; Fiona Haines from Freckleton, to serve at St Paul’s, Warton.