New CCTV image released of wanted sex offender, 81

Police have released a new CCTV image of a man who is still missing after failing to appear at court.

John Gilbert Blacktop, 81, of Marine Road West, Morecambe, was on trial at Bradford Crown Court but failed to turn up for court last week.

A new CCTV image of John Blacktop.

He was convicted in his absence of 31 historic child sex offences and sentenced to 21 years in prison and is now wanted.

The CCTV image shows him on a bus at Victoria Square in Cleveleys at around 4pm on Sunday, April 2.

He is still believed to be in the Fylde Coast area.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0873 of March 29th.