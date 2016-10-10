New calls to keep the Guild Wheel safe for all cyclists

SAFER cycling campaigners are calling for talks with the Homes and Communities Agency about the safety of popular Preston cycling route the Guild Wheel.

The call come after campaigners met council staff to discuss concerns about designs of eight new road junctions which will open on to the Guild Wheel.

The proposals had sparked a Save Our Guild Wheel Campaign and more than 10,000 people signed a protest petition to protect the popular 21 mile route, which opened in 2012 and was designed to provide a safe space for cyclists and pedestrians.

Guild Wheel User Group Chairman Peter Ward said: “We made some progress in the meeting...A lot of work still has to be done.”

Afterwards he warned time is running out to implement any design changes to junctions due to the speed with which new roads and estate junctions are being built, especially in north Preston.

Council planning chief Andrew Mullaney said the council was working with the Guild Wheel User group on any new designs and added: “We have also agreed to provide independent planning and legal advice on the feasibility of the alternative proposals they have put forward.”

The talks followed a county council resolution which was approved last May ordering consultation with cycling groups on design issues on any new highway schemes.