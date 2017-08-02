New café and coffee shop set to bring a taste of South America to Preston

A touch of South American flair could be coming to the centre of Preston as designs for a new café and coffee shop have been given the green light.

Husband and wife pair Sean and Livia Kiernan hope to open Cafune on Market Street in an empty unit that has been used for retail in recent yeas.

I often talked about how South America is often overlooked in England in terms of food, usually it is just associated with the BBQ meat of Argentina and Brazil.

Sean, a former Cardinal Newman College student, spent a number of years working as an English teacher in South America and he and his wife, who hails from Brazil, have now settled back in Preston.

In the planning documents submitted to council planners, Sean outlined his vision for the new venture.

He said: “I often talked about how South America is often overlooked in England in terms of food, usually it is just associated with the BBQ meat of Argentina and Brazil.

“Together we decided that there is just too much that the continent has to offer and we needed to introduce to the UK market. It is our aim to give people the opportunity to experience some of the flavours and culture from the continent.

“We will do this by introducing new food items such as Arepa, Coxinha and Açai currently unavailable in Preston and even bigger nearby cities such as Manchester.

“This will also be combined with selling better known products from the region such as coffee and fruit juices.

“We believe that this project will add even more value to the city centre and add some culture.”

The change of use application for 35 Market Street was granted last week.