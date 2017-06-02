New bar and kitchen opens with special launch evening in Chorley

A special guest was the order of the day at a new restaurant launch in Chorley.

New Chorley Mayor, councillor Mark Perks, attended the official opening of Goodwin’s Bar & Kitchen on Preston Road along with other specially invited guests for its launch event on Wednesday, May 24.

General manager, Martin Carter and his team welcomed the guests to the newly transformed venue, which has recently undergone an extensive renovation following a six-figure investment.

Martin said: “We were delighted that our mayor, Mark, could join us to celebrate the opening of Goodwin’s. It is such an exciting time as we welcome guests, both new and old, through the doors.”

Following a fizz reception, diners were treated to a showcase of the menu dishes including the signature long-bone tomahawk steak – a rib-eye steak, carved and accompanied by triple-cooked gourmet chips, onion loaf, thyme-grilled tomato and dressed watercress.

The venue, which used to be the Hartwood Hall Hotel, has also undergone a refurbishment to its 10-bedroom hotel. As well as completely renovating the restaurant, extensive changes have been made to the rooms.

Coun Mark Perks, said: “I’m thrilled to have officially opened Goodwin’s Bar & Kitchen here in Chorley. It’s great to see large investment in the area which creates local jobs. The restaurant is a fantastic venue that I am sure will be loved by the people of Chorley.”

Goodwin’s Bar & Kitchen serves everything everything from breakfast or a quick bite to eat at lunchtime to celebrating special occasions with friends and family in the evenings and weekends. It opens Monday-Saturday 7.30am-11pm and Sunday 7.30am-10pm.