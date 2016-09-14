Nelson baby rushed to hospital after window fall

A baby girl was air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling around 15 feet from a first-floor window.

Police were called to Smith Street, in Nelson, at 5-15 pm yesterday (Monday). Officers were informed an air ambulance had had to land in a park following reports a one-year-old had fallen from a first floor window.

The baby was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool, where her condition is described as "serious, but stable".

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We are treating the incident as an accident and there is no suggestion of anything criminal."