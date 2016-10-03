Musical group Life Long Song to raise roof at new venue

Chorley’s musical social enterprise, Life Long Song is re-opening its doors in a new venue.

The lively session of singing and active music making for the over 50s is now at Galloway’s Centre in Farrington Street opposite the police HQ behind the Chorley town hall. It starts at 1.30pm until 3pm.

Janet Wright and Ali Maze offer a warm welcome for anyone looking for a friendly and musical activity with a chat and a cuppa at the end.

The pair have a

Ali and Janet have a wealth of experience in the sector having developed their work over several years in various settings in Chorley including Genesis Care.

Janet said: “We have kept to Tuesday market days and are hoping that the venue and timing will suit those wanting to combine their market shopping with a fun activity. “There is parking nearby and the venue is quite central for buses.”

Ali added: “We were pleased to discover such excellent accommodation in the Galloway’s building.

“It is just right for our needs and we feel we can grow our group and welcome more people.”

Please ring on 01257 276178 for more details and to check holiday dates.

Email lifelongsong@outlook.com or visit www.facebook.com/lifelongsongchorley.