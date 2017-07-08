Music stars will shine for Switch-On spectacular

The musical line-up for Blackpool’s biggest and busiest night of the year has been revealed.

X Factor champion Louisa Johnson, dance group Diversity, DJ Wire, Conor Maynard and rapper Example will dominate the stage at the 2017 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On concert this September.

The free concert,which will be held on the Tower Festival Headland Arena, will also hail the return of Club MTV DJs R3wire and Varski, who performed at last year’s event.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to confirm such an amazing line-up for this year’s Friday night Switch-On celebration.

“This year’s show follows on from last year when the collaboration with MTV created one of the best Switch-On concerts in living memory.

“There’s a really exciting mix in the 2017 line-up and we hope that everyone will enjoy the show, Blackpool looks forward to welcoming these talented artists.”

International rapper and songwriter Example has performed to sell-out audiences across Europe and worked alongside stars including Calvin Harris and Chase & Status.

Diversity also performed for the Switch-On crowd last year. They have just completed their seventh UK arena tour.

In 2015 Louisa Johnson became the youngest ever winner of The X Factor at the age of 17, and to date has some more than 1m singles.

And Conor Maynard is no stranger to Blackpool having appeared at the SLIMEFEST event in 2016. The singer-songwriter was named as MTV’s Brand New star for 2012.

The September 1 celebration will also give local people the chance to show off their own talents with a “Blackpool Introduces” showcase before the main show.

The celebrity Switch-On star and other special guests will be confirmed soon.

People who wish to attend the free concert are invited to apply for the 20,000 wristbands that will guarantee entry to the Tower Festival Headland arena.

The wristband ballot closes at 9am on 1 August. To register visit www.visitblackpool.com/switchon.