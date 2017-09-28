Music fest fundraiser at New Meadow Street Labour Club

Members at New Meadow Street Labour Club in Preston are 'going live' on Sunday for a musical fundraiser in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The charity day, featuring a number of live performers will take place at the club on October 1. The event has received the support of premiership club Manchester United, who have sent a signed football and Preston North End who have also donated prizes.

The fundraiser has been organised by club chairman Alan Walsaw and committee member Elaine Green, both who have received care from the Preston based charity.

Alan said: "We want people to be aware of the suffering that those with cancer are going through everyday. We hope our fundraising event will provide valuable funding towards that.

"We also want people to know that a local club will support their community with events like this but most importantly it will help raise awareness.

Elaine suffered breast cancer and was treated at Rosemere and it was her initial idea to start the event.

"I myself was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma last December . I am still being looked after by Rosemere. So this event is extra special to us both."

There will be four artists performing on the day, with a show compere keeping guests entertained throughout the afternoon. Junior Miss Preston Jessica Jackson will also be appearing.

As well as live music there will be a bumper raffle and prizes from Honeywells farm shop, Tetrad, Oticon hearing aid company and Rayovac

Tickets £3