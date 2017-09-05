Mum was weigh too big to get on fairground ride

Weight a difference a year makes . . . A Leyland mum-of-two has never looked back after deciding it was time she needed to lose some weight.

Joanne Singleton, 33, who has struggled with her size from being a child, has shed an amazing six stones in just the last year.

Slimmer Joanne Singleton, 31, of Farington

Her incredible transformation – 16st 2lbs to 10st 2lbs – began when she joined the Slimming World group at Euxton Cricket Club last year.

Now she has been voted ‘Woman of the Year’ by her fellow Slimming World group members who have been so motivated and inspired by her passion and determination.

And she will compete at the regional finals at the Barton Grange Hotel on Saturday. If she is successful, she will then go to Slimming World head office for the final 10 selection.

Joanne, who has a little boy four, and girl, two, is from Farington and works full-time for Travelodge in Chorley.

As her children became more active she felt the time had come to do something about getting slimmer. She was distraught at thought of her children missing out due to her size. The children could not go on of fairground rides as she was too big to accompany them.

And she could not take them to soft play centres as she was unable to manoeuvre through the various tunnels. Even taking them to the park, playing and chasing them was difficult. She also became aware of the damage to her health her weight could be causing.

Joanne said her weight loss was down to “learning to cook more from scratch and not buy in jars of things, making better choices, drinking more water, eating regular healthy meals.”

Joanne made another massive change when she signed up to complete the couch to 5k scheme in Astley Park, Chorley, every Saturday morning.

She had never run before but having lost three stones by this point was feeling more confident and ready to have a go.

She added: “It was just about going on, thinking it’s a change for life.”

Lucy Stott, Slimming World consultant, who runs Euxton Slimming World on Mondays, said: “It was the September 12 last year that Joanne walked through the doors of Euxton Slimming World and has never looked back.”

The Slimming World group at Euxton Cricket Club is every Monday at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm. There is also one at Tatton Community Centre, Chorley, every Saturday at 9.30am.