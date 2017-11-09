Mum seeks justice at trial of man accused of murdering Lancaster-born teenager

A Lancaster woman whose daughter went missing 18 years ago in Australia could finally get answers at the trial of a man accused of murdering the teenager.

Margaret Dodd has been searching for the truth since her 17 year-old daughter Hayley disappeared in Western Australia in July 1999.

Hayley Dodd.

Now Margaret, who emigrated from Lancaster nine years before Hayley went missing, is awaiting the outcome of the trial of the man accused of killing her daughter.

Francis John Wark is alleged to have abducted and murdered the teenager who disappeared while she was walking along a road towards a friend’s house. He denies the charge. Hayley’s body has never been found.

A single earring, found in a seat cover from a two-wheeled ‘ute’ vehicle Mr Wark had borrowed and driven on the day Hayley disappeared, may hold the key to the case. The earring is one of only two pieces of physical evidence that prosecutors say link Mr Wark to Hayley’s disappearance.

It matches the description of earrings Hayley was wearing the day she vanished.

The ankh-shaped earring was only discovered by medical scientists four years ago when the seat cover was inspected as part of a ‘cold case’ review into Hayley’s disappearance.

“They bagged up the seat cover and it stayed in their files on a shelf for 14 years,” said Margaret, who emigrated with her family in 1990.

“It was supposed to be sent for further examination, but it wasn’t.”

The prosecutor has told the court that a series of DNA tests found that human hair vacuumed from the vehicle provided “extremely strong support” that it originated from Hayley.

A UK forensic scientist said in court it is 7.2 million times more likely than not that Hayley Dodd contributed to DNA found on the hair.

Mr Wark’s defence solicitor has challenged the evidence and arguing it is flawed and should not be accepted.

He also said the defendant had driven along the road on the day but did not see Hayley, and had driven to a nearby town and spoken to several people at the time he was alleged to have picked her up, killed her and disposed of her body.

The trial at the West Australian Supreme Court is set for seven weeks and is being covered extensively by the Australian media.

“I’ve been attending each day, it’s a three hour round trip,” said Margaret.

“We can’t miss a day, but we feel so left out in the cold.

“They haven’t shown his face in court. We’re up in the public gallery. We can only see his face on the screen, he can’t see us.

“It’s trial by judge only because it’s such a high profile case.

“This week is going to be the most crucial because it’s about the forensics and the earring.

“I haven’t slept properly for four weeks.”

Margaret has also been leading a campaign called ‘No Body, No Parole’ to force killers to reveal where they hid the bodies of their victims.

“In Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland have brought it in because they know it makes sense,” said Margaret.

“It’s not a punishment - it’s an incentive to reveal where the body is.

“If you’re not going to say where the body is, you’ve not been rehabilitated, and you have no remorse.”

The disappearence of Hayley Dodd in 1999 is one of Western Australia’s most high-profile unsolved cases.

Hayley had emigrated to Australia from Skerton, aged eight, in 1990.

The family settled in Western Australia, near Perth.

She grew up a happy teenager, with a close relationship with her mum Margaret, dad Ray, brothers Martin and Byron, and sisters Toni and Rae-Anne.

She was just four months shy of her 18th birthday when on July 22 1999, she travelled from her home to nearby Dongara, hoping to stay there and find work.

Then on July 29, 1999 she decided to visit family friends on a farm near Badgingarra, a small town around 130 miles north of Perth.

Wearing brown hiking boots, blue jeans, a black v-neck top, grey jacket with a hood and silver sunglasses, she hitched a ride to Badgingarra and was dropped off, made a call from a telephone box and bought a bottle of water and crisps from a shop.

Hayley then accepted a lift from a woman and was dropped off en route to the farm.

A witness then saw a girl matching Hayley’s description crouching down on the roadside, looking into a rucksack that she was carrying. It was around 11.30am.

She was never seen again.

The next day, Margaret reported her missing.

For years nobody was charged with Hayley’s abduction or murder.

Margaret never gave up, pushing the authorities for information, hoping to find her daughter alive.

She wrote to and visited convicted prisoners in jail, hoping one of them might shed light on the case.

Newspapers in Australia constantly carried appeals.

It was a harrowing time for Margaret and her family due to a number of false leads.

In 2010, a released prisoner came forward claiming a convicted killer had confessed to Hayley’s murder.

Detectives investigated the claims but they turned out to be false.

Then another major breakthrough came in November 2013 when police launched a massive search of a Badgingarra property near where Hayley vanished but nothing was found. But then, after forensic examination of a vehicle, Hayley’s earring was discovered.

This led to the prosecution and trial of Francis John Wark, 61.

The family are no strangers to terrible tragedy. In 1997 Margaret’s niece Tracey Bonnell was beaten to death by her husband at their home in Skerton.

Aged 23, Tracey was struck 27 times with a piece of wood by David Bonnell, who later admitted murder and was jailed. Bonnell was released from prison in June 2012, but Tracey’s family successfully campaigned to have him excluded from a wide area of the North West.

Tracey’s mum Marie and Margaret were two of nine children who grew up in Skerton.