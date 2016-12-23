Mum's Christmas song for Lancashire's homeless

A mum is hoping her hard hitting lyrics will raise much needed funds for the Preston-based Foxton centre.

Songwriter Linda Snape, 53, from Manor Lane, Penwortham, says she was inspired to write Christmas song “No Home To Go To Tonight” after hearing stories from friends who work with homeless people, highlighting how anyone could end up homeless.

Linda, an IT designer at the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “I chose the Foxton Centre in Preston to support, as my daughter collects for them. The centre not only provides hot meals and showers for rough sleepers, but also a path back into society by providing help with job hunting and interview skills.”

Linda has been writing a portfolio of lyrics for years, but only turned the ideas into songs about 18 months ago.

Four of her tracks made it to this year’s semi-finals of the UK Song Competition.

Her relative Lucy Fellows, sang the vocals on the track after recently returning to Preston from her adventures with a band in London.

Linda added: “ The song was recorded in my kitchen.”

Jeff Marsh, chief executive of the Foxton Centre said: “ We are very grateful to Linda. We have had a lot of different ways of raising funds for us this year and are thankful to everyone involved.

“It’s a great song.”

The centre is Preston’s main provider of daytime services to rough sleepers and other homeless and vulnerable adults.

So far the track has raised £280, equivalent to £280 meals.

Supporters can view the song on You Tube at https://youtu.be/h6pxAqiA08k and donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Linda-Snape1