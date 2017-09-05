Mum put her foot in it with shocking tattoo

Have your say

A Leyland woman who appeared on E4’s hit series Tattoo Fixers has just launched a new beauty business in the town.

Caroline Kay’s official opening of The Glamz Squad in the former Leyland Police Station, Golden Hill, took place on Saturday.

Photo Neil Cross Owner Caroline Kay at the official opening of The Glamz Squad make up and hair studio in the former Leyland police station

Mum-of-three Caroline was seen on TV show getting a rather rude tattoo ‘remodelled’ on her foot.

“I did TV work for Tattoo Fixers doing the make up,” said beauty expert Caroline, who trained with Christian Dior. “I ended up on the show.”

She explained: “I was up one night with the baby, she was teething, it kept coming up ‘have you got a tattoo you regret?’

“I kept looking at my foot and thought it’s not very professional.

“I had it done on a girls’ holiday, I went in there at 4am and got it done.”

Caroline, who is married and lives in Leyland, was whisked away to Greece with Tattoo Fixers on an all-expenses trip for the filming.

“I actually helped with the make up while I was there,” she said. “They paid me, I was overwhelmed.”

An excited Caroline, 37, who is Leyland born and bred, describes her new business as a ‘blow bar’ where women can get an express pamper.

The former pupil of Worden High School, who studied health and social care at Runshaw College, is thrilled to be operating her own beauty business with colleagues Jemma and Jane.

“I saved up for six months. It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said a proud Caroline.

“I had more than 150 people coming through the door on Saturday.”