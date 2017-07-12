Mum dies after crash near Carnforth

A 34-year-old woman from Caton has died following a collision close to Yealand Conyers on Tuesday (July 11).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which occurred at 9.04am on Tuesday when a blue Honda Civic, travelling along the A6 in the direction of Carnforth, collided with a lorry.

The incident occurred just after the turn-off for Tarn Lane.

The driver of the Honda was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her three-year-old son, who had been in the car with her, was uninjured, as was the 57-year-old driver of the lorry.

Police would now like to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or saw either vehicle in the moments before it occurred.

Sergeant Finn Quainton, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the woman who died. We have specialist officers supporting them through this incredibly sad time, and our thoughts remain with them.

“We would now like to piece together exactly what occurred and would appeal to anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the HGV or the Civic in the moments before the collision occurred, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The road was closed until around 4.25pm on Tuesday while emergency services attended the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 327 of July 11th.