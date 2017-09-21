Mum backs go-kart tribute to Lancaster boy

A loving mum has given her blessing to a new go-kart racing track in the building where her son died.

Leon Hoyle’s mum Jenna said he would have loved the idea and has backed plans to pay tribute to him at the Lune Industrial Estate facility.

Go-kart track co-owner Marc Oliver.

Leon, 12, died in August after he fell through a corrugated roof panel of the then-disused warehouse while out playing with friends.

Now the building has been transformed into a racing track called ‘Lune KRT’ and its owners want to ensure Leon’s memory is kept alive there.

“It was a very very tragic accident, I can only imagine what the family must be feeling,” said Marc Oliver, co-owner of Lune KRT.

“What I want to do out of respect to Leon and Leon’s family is leave a tribute in the room where he fell. I’ve written out his name in tyres and a friend of the family is building a bench where the family can come and pay their respects.

Leon Hoyle.

“We’re putting flowers in the middle of the room and a plaque so people don’t forget what happened. I’m also offering five per cent of my total turnover for the three years I am here to a charity in his name of his parents’ choosing.”

Jenna thanked Marc and said she was “really touched” by his efforts.

“I really appreciate it, I think it’s absolutely lovely,” she said.

“Everybody has been so amazing.

“At first, I didn’t really want a memorial. But I can see how much thought has gone into it. And it’s nice that it’s going to be a go-kart track and not a factory.

“Leon would have been onto his dad straightaway asking if he could go. I want Leon’s friends to be able to enjoy themselves there and think of him.

“Leon was all about being happy. He loved life. He would have loved it.”

Jenna, who works in a cobblers, will be herself making memorial plaques to go inside the facility.

Lune KRT, at Unit 31/32 Lune Industrial Estate in Lancaster, will open to the public for a ‘test weekend’ this Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24, and Mr Oliver then hopes to open full-time in two weeks.

Jenna said that Leon’s dad Brian, his uncle Billy and sister Lily will be attending the opening weekend.

There are go-karts available to rent at the track or people can bring their own. Lune KRT will be open from 4pm to 10pm on Friday, 10am to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 10pm on Sunday.

