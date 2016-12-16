MP pledges support to campaign to help save young lives

At a packed parliamentary reception Chorley’s MP Lindsay Hoyle met bereaved families, researchers, charity patrons and fellow MPs as he signed up to a campaign to help save young lives.

Heart charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), is urging MPs to back a national strategy for the prevention of Young Sudden Cardiac Death (YSCD).

Dr Steven Cox, CEO of CRY said: “The number of deaths reported to the government appears to be less than one tenth of the true number of young sudden cardiac deaths. This is partly because of the way these deaths are reported. Cardiac arrests are electrical problems, so when a person dies the electricity disappears so there is no evidence of the problem that has caused the death.”

Mr Hoyle said; “I am pledging to support a National Strategy for the Prevention of Young Sudden Cardiac Death to help save the lives of the 12 apparently fit and healthy young people who die every week in the UK of undiagnosed cardiac conditions.”

He is pictured with Eccleston mum Vivien Christopher, whose daughter, Katrina tragically died from a condition known as Brugada syndrome in 2005, leaving two young daughters. She has since become an active fundraiser for CRY.