Motorway roadworks will see lane closures

Drivers have been warned about a series of roadworks scheduled across Lancashire's motorway network in the coming weeks.

Work on a four-month project to repair the carriageway on the Gathurst Viaduct section of the M6, between junctions 26 (Orrell) and 27 (Standish) will start on Friday, August 4.

Highways England said: "Overnight, occasional full carriageway and frequent lane closures will be needed. The hard shoulders will be used to keep three lanes running in each direction during the day."

Elsewhere, a section of the M61 between junction 8 (Chorley) and junction 30 of the M6 will see works to replace road studs and repaint road markings on the M61 carriageway.

One carriageway will be closed each night, between 8pm and 5am, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be completed by early August.

On the M65, between junction 1a to junction 3 (Bamber Bridge to Blackburn) a project is taking place to repaint road markings along both carriageways. There will be overnight carriageway closures between the junctions, with clearly-signed diversions in place, from 9pm until 5am each night (until 7am at weekends).