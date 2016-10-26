Motorway closed after car fire

A section of the M6 was closed on Wednesday evening after a car fire.

Drivers faced major delays after the blaze broke out at about 6.10pm, on the northbound carriageway between J33 and J34 at Lancaster.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended, and said the Volvo car was “fully involved in fire” by the time they arrived, with smoke blowing across the carriageway.

A police car was at the scene first, and was able to stop the traffic.

The northbound carriageway was closed for about 40 minutes, while the southbound carriageway remained open.

Nobody was hurt and the driver, the only person in the car, had managed to get out.

Fire crews said the blaze was thought to have started in the engine compartment.