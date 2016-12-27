Motorists warned of fog across Lancashire

A warning has been issued for fog across Lancashire on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from midnight to midday on Wednesday, December 28.

Forecasters say patches of fog will develop on Tuesday night, and are expected to become more widespread by Wednesday morning.

The chief forecaster’s assessment said: “Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible.

“Patches of fog are expected to form overnight and whilst not all areas will see them where fog patches do form visibility could be less than 100 metres. “The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Wednesday, although some patches may persist throughout the day.”