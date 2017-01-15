Motorist rescued from ditch after crash

A motorist has been rescued from a ditch after a car crash in Walton-le-Dale

Fire crews from Fulwood and Bamber Bridge were called to Cuerdale Lane shortly after 2pm, when a silver car left the road and ended up on its side.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was taken to hospital but is not thought to be seriously injured.

Shaun Walton of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There’s been a lot of crashes in the last couple of days. Please drive safe and to the conditions, roads are slippy and also we’re seeing patches of fog. Stay slow and use your lights.”