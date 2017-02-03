Morrisons fund new beds for MedEquip4Kids

Parents sleeping with their children at Royal Preston Hospital will now comfy beds thanks to fund-raising efforts of a supermarket trust.

Morrisons Foundation donated £7,617 to children’s health charity MedEquip4Kids to fund five new Ready-bed Sleepers for the children’s ward.

Paul Cocker, senior fund-raiser at MedEquip4Kids, said: “We are delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has chosen to support MedEquip4Kids. The addition of these ready-beds will ensure that when a child is very ill, their parents can be at their bedside and comfortable. We hope the addition will make the whole experience much more tolerable in what are often difficult circumstances”.

The Morrisons Foundation, a charity set up by the supermarket, awards grants for charity projects which make a positive difference to people’s lives.

David Scott, trustee of the Morrisons Foundation, said: “MedEquip4Kids is a charity which makes a real difference to the lives of children facing very difficult situations. We’re delighted to have awarded this grant to provide new Ready-bed Sleepers for Royal Preston Hospital, and I’m sure that both parents and children will benefit from the equipment for many years to come.”

Charities are encouraged to visit http://morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for a grant.