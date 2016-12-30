Morecambe’s super-sized family make TV Australia trip

Britain’s biggest family has been to Oz and now may be having even more kids.

TV cameras followed the Radfords of Morecambe on their trip of a lifetime to meet another super-sized family in Australia.

And after meeting Ray and Jeni Bonell, who have 16 kids, Noel and Sue Radford said they wouldn’t rule out adding to their own 19-strong brood.

Noel told the Channel 4 TV audience: “There will be another on the way yet!”

The programme ‘19 Kids and Counting’ was shown at 9pm on Thursday night.

The latest in a series of documentaries following the Radfords, it showed the birth of baby Phoebe Willow, the couple’s 19th child.

There were some picturesque shots of Morecambe too, especially when the Radfords drove past the Eric statue in the family minibus singing ‘Bring Me Sunshine’.

Most of the family then went on the 10,000 mile trip to Australia where dad Noel, who runs a bakery in Heysham, greeted the Bonells with a gift of kangaroo pie.

This led to an awkward moment as Ray, Jeni and their family clearly didn’t like the idea of eating kangaroo!

The episode was narrated by Death in Paradise and Love Actually star Kris Marshall.

It is available to watch again on the Channel 4 website.