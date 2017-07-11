Morecambe primary school celebrates Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at a Morecambe Primary School are celebrating after scoring highly in a school inspection.

West End Primary School, on Chatsworth Road, received a rating of “Good” in a recent Ofsted report.

Assessors said the school continued to be good since their last inspection in 2013 and praised headteacher, Steven Wetherill, attendance and the school’s attention to welcoming new children.

“The reason we have been very successful is because we have got a really strong staff team that is supported by a supportive governing body,” said Mr Wetherill.

“We work well with parents and we have got a fantastic bunch of children who rise to the occasion. We promote ourselves as a family school in the heart of the community and that is true, we do have a family ethos which comes together so well when we are being inspected.” Inspectors said Mr Wetherill provides clear direction for the school.

“You continually strive to identify and remove barriers to pupils’ learning,” said Naomi Taylor, Ofsted Inspector.

“Staff encourage pupils to be thoughtful and kind citizens who make a valuable contribution to their diverse community within and beyond school.”

The school has been seen to invest in improvements to the outdoor area in early years to provide a wider range of activities.

This comes after a significant dip was noted in 2016 in the number of boys achieving a good level of development by the end of Reception Year.

A previous inspection found attendance rates were 92.3 per cent and are now close to 95 per cent.

The report found the school is “exceptionally welcoming” to children who join at different times and pastoral support provided by staff if appreciated by parents and pupils.

To improve” inspectors said school leaders and those responsible for governance should ensure that: they evaluate closely the impact of relatively new interventions to improve achievement in grammar, punctuation and spelling across the school, there is sufficient challenge for all middle-ability and most-able pupils so that more achieve greater depth and higher standards and they build on the significant improvements already made so that all pupils attend school regularly.