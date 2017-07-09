Morecambe Music Festival a huge success

Thousands of people packed into 17 venues for the first Morecambe Music Festival of its kind.

The festival was blessed with glorious weather as people soaked up a feel good atmosphere in town pubs and other venues.

Amber Sun playing at the Exchange on Saturday. Photo by Mike Jackson.

Live music came from the Festival Market, the Platform, the Winter Gardens Parisian Bar, Jo n Lees cafe on Westgate, the William Mitchell, the Cumberland View, the Strawberry Gardens, the Exchange, the Morecambe Hotel, the Owl's Nest in Bare, the Bath Hotel, the Chieftain, the Lord Nelson, the Royal, the Kings Arms, the Palatine and Smokey O'Connors.

People came from far and wide to enjoy a wide range of singers, musicians and bands.

The event, the first ever Morecambe Music Festival covering modern popular music, was organised by a team spearheaded by singer and entertainer Stuart Michaels, winner of The Visitor's Sunshine Award for Entertainmen

Jimmy Kay from Morecambe, who was at the festival, said: "It's about time Morecambe had something like this. It's been absolutely amazing, a pleasure being part of it."

Pubs enjoyed a bumper day of takings as people piled through the doors.

Sean O'Connor, landlord of Smokey's, said: "We've been very busy. Stuart has pulled it out of the bag. Morecambe has been heaving.

"I didn't think it would be as successful as it is. I will be booking acts for next year as well."

