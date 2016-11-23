Morecambe Galloway’s plea for volunteers

Morecambe based sight loss charity, Galloway’s, is making a fresh plea for new volunteers in the area.

The charity, which supports blind and visually impaired people across Lancashire, has a variety of volunteering opportunities at its recently-opened Morecambe Hub and Brew Me Sunshine Coffee Shop, on Victoria Street.

Mini-bus drivers, fundraisers, talking newspaper volunteers, as well as welcome and coffee shop volunteers, are just some of the opportunities on offer.

“All of our volunteers are given an induction and will receive sight loss awareness training,” said Kelly Barton, volunteer co-ordinator for Galloway’s.

If you are interested in applying to become a volunteer or would like to find out more about please email kelly.barton@galloways.org.uk or call 01772 744148.