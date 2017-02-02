Morecambe FC’s Globe Arena to host football legends charity night

Morecambe FC’s Globe Arena hosts several Lancashire football legends on Friday night to raise funds for the family of ex-Lancaster City captain Neil Marshall, who died last year.

Former Dolly Blues captain Neil passed away at home on November 16 at the age of just 31 after a battle with cancer.

Family and friends have set up a memorial fund in a bid to support his wife Kim and children Max, five, and three-year-old Daisy in the coming years.

Lancaster City’s former assistant manager Trevor Sinclair will join a host of footballing legends including Brett Ormerod and Jamie Hoyland at a special Lancashire Legends night at the Globe Arena tomorrow night, February 3.

Event organiser Derek Quinn said he is grateful for the support the staff at the Globe have given the event, during what is a turbulent time for everyone at Morecambe FC.

He said: “I just want to say how grateful I am to the staff at Morecambe FC who are working on Friday night to support the Legends Night for the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.

“It has been a difficult time for them this week and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Money has already been raised at a comedy night at the Hornet’s Nest on the Marsh and a Northern Soul night at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe.

Other events to be held include a charity variety night with special guests Heather Small, Kenny Thomas, Josh Taylor and Voce at the Grand theatre in Lancaster on Saturday February 18, and on March 17, a race night is being held at Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club in Lune Road.

Former Lancaster City manager Darren Peacock is also planning to hold an event, and Morecambe FC have said they would like to arrange a tribute too.

It is also hoped that a Lancaster City v Morecambe game can be arranged this year.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 11798286 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.