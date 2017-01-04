Morecambe FC chairman’s firm goes into administration

A company owned by the chairman of Morecambe Football Club has gone into administration, according to the UK’s official public record.

The London Gazette reports that administrators were appointed for PMG Leisure Ltd, run by Peter McGuigan, in the High Court yesterday (January 3).

PMG Leisure’s other officer is Diego Lemos, the owner of Morecambe FC.

The firm’s trading address is listed as the Globe Arena, home of Morecambe FC. Its nature of business is the ‘operation of sports facilities’.

Sources say these are community sports facilities at the Globe and we have asked the administrators for confirmation of this.

A corporate insolvency notice for PMG Leisure Ltd was published yesterday in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record.

The administrators are Simon Thomas and Arron Kendall of Moorfields, Wood Street, London.

Mr McGuigan was unavailable for comment.

We have contacted the administrators to ask for confirmation and more information.

PMG Leisure is an entirely separate company to Morecambe Football Club Limited.

Mr Lemos, who took over at Morecambe in September from previous owner Mr McGuigan, has been absent from Morecambe Football Club since mid-November.

He was appointed as an officer of PMG Leisure Ltd on September 22 2016.

PMG Leisure Ltd, a private limited company, was set up in July 2010.

Mr McGuigan, who announced Morecambe FC was for sale in March 2016, is a former chief executive of sports wear firm Umbro and fashion company Americana.

For the latest on the crisis at Morecambe Football Club see HERE.