Morecambe barber’s charity day in memory of best friend’s daughter

A Morecambe barber is holding a charity day to help a family who lost their two-year-old daughter to meningitis.

Rob Hughes, owner of The Lounge, Gentlemens Cutting Room, on Back Marine Road, is aiming to cut as many people’s hair as possible on Saturday to raise funds for the Parker family.

Leroy and Rebecca Parker lost their daughter Jazmin to meningitis septicemia just last week.

Jazmin was only two-years-old when she was admitted to hospital on November 17 after developing a nasty rash and bruise on her foot.

Within seven hours of visiting the hospital she was put on life support and sadly passed away.

“It is quite scary to think how quickly it can take hold,” said Rob, who is a close friend to the Parker family.

“There are so many different strands of meningitis and that’s why it is important I do this, to raise awareness.”

Robert will begin cutting hair at 8am at The Lounge on Saturday (November 26) by appointment and walk-ins for as many people as possible.

“Leroy’s a good friend of mine and I want to show my support,” said the 30-year-old.

“The family can’t be in a happy place at the moment but in the future when they look back I hope this says Jazmin didn’t die in vain, there is awareness to help others, hopefully that will ease the pain.

“I am in a position where I can do something like this to help.”

The money from the hair cuts will go to the family’s fundraising page at http://kapipal.com/projects/jazmins-fund-raising/.

Rob also hopes to hand out flyers and leaflets on the day informing visitors of the symptoms and dangers of meningitis, as well as fundraising for meningitis charities in the future.

The Parker family have two other children and live in Blackburn.