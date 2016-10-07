Moggy feline okay after long ride under bonnet of van

A cat used up one of its nine lives when it went for an unexpected spin for nearly 20 miles – under the bonnet of a van.

Workmen found the moggy in the engine compartment of their van when they arrived back in Preston.

They had been working in Blackpool and were startled to hear noises from under the bonnet.

Firefighters attended the scene in Lytham Road, Fulwood, on Friday morning and rescued the cat from inside the engine compartment.

Crew manager Stuart Darby of Fulwood fire station said it was believed the animal had crawled under the bonnet while the contract cleaners worked in the resort.

He said: “We managed to get it out – it seemed to have an injury but didn’t seem to be that much the worse for wear considering it had been for a long ride .”

Firefighters contacted the RSPCA and the cat was taken to a local vets.

Its owner has not yet been traced.